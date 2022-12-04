International Day of Person Living with Disability: Lamido, Jigawa PDP governorship candidate promises support

By Haruna Salami

The Jigawa State Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) gubernatorial candidate, Mustapha Sule Lamido has pledged to promote an understanding of disability issues and mobilize support for the dignity, rights and well-being of persons living with disabilities if elected governor of Jigawa State.

The PDP Standard bearer stated this on the International Day of Persons with Disabilities commemorated 3rd December of every year.

In a statement signed by the Deputy Director media and publicity campaign directorate, Malam Umar Kyari Jitau said he is committed to the safety and development of people living with disabilities.

The statement revealed that access to education, health care services, skills based learning facilities and economic empowerment are keys to safeguarding people living with disabilities.

The PDP gubernatorial candidate had earlier stated in his Vision for Jigawa State, which is already in the public domain that if elected, people living with disabilities and their children will also be considered for free or subsidized education in addition to providing subsidized health care services.

Lamido Jnr said safety and development of people living with disabilities is our collective responsibility towards mankind and a better future.