International Day of Peace: IHRC plans course on peace-building

By Ruth Oketunde

The International Human Rights Commission (IHRC) has announced plans to begin an academic course on peace building, justice and inclusion in November.

The Commission made this known in a statement signed by Dr Edward Olutoke, the IHRC Director for Housing, on Wednesday in Abuja.

Olutoke who noted that the courses on peace would address the shortcomings of contemporary approaches to building peace and also reframe peace-making and building for the 21st century.

According to him, the courses which is being spearheaded by the office of the IHRC Ambassador for African Countries, Dr Tivlumun Ahure, would cut across the 17 Sustainable Development Goals.

“The award of the Master’s Degree is in alliance with a leading online school in Nigeria.

“The academic training is going to run for an initial four weeks and then four more weeks is the remaining period for the Master’s Dissertation

“The students will become specialist peacemakers, who will shape the course of peace-building in the world,” he said.

Olutoke added that the courses were in line with the vision of the United Nations, as “it strives to achieve global peace and inclusive societies for all.

“As has been clearly articulated in the United Nations (UN) 2030 agenda for Sustainable Development, we must re-dedicate ourselves to the vision of a global partnership of a stakeholders to foster peaceful, just and Inclusive societies to attain development, protection of human rights and peace.

“As a worldwide organisation devoted to building peace around the world, the International Human Rights Commission (IHRC) in Special Consultative Status with the UN, has joined the fray in the commemoration of the International Day of Peace.

“This is with a call on the international community to take concerted actions for the maintenance of global peace and security because this is critical to achieving all the Sustainable Development Goals”.

The statement also noted that Head of IHRC Peacekeeping in Nairobi, Dr Maurice Opara-Aku, restated in Abuja at a forum to commemorate the Intrnational Day of Peace, the fundamental involvement of the commission in the promotion and maintenance of international peace and security.

The International Day of Peace is observed globally on every September 21.

The UN General Assembly has also declared this as a day devoted to strengthening the ideals of peace.

Established in 1981 by the United Nations General Assembly, in 2001, the General Assembly unanimously voted to designate the day as a period of non-violence and cease-fire.(NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

