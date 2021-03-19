Mr Abdullahi Candido, Chairman, Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC) has given automatic scholarships to 29 primary school pupils in the council.

The chairman gave the scholarship to the pupils who participated in an essay writing competetion and book presentation titled ‘The Motor Boy’, on Friday in Abuja.

The event was organised to commemorate this year’s International Day of Happiness, which is annually celebrated on March 20.

Candido, in a statement signed by Mrs Patience Olaloye, AMAC’s Head of Information and Public Relations, admonished the pupils to be hard working and aspire to greater heights.

He added that the council had recently approved the sum of N26 million to be disbursed to students for scholarship.

“I encourage you all to pursue your dreams no matter the challenges you are facing.

“What your parents are now should not determine what you will become in future,” he said.

The chairman also directed the Local Education Authority (LEA) Secretariat to make the essay competition a routine activity to enable pupils from rural communities participate. (NAN)

