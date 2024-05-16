International Day of Families: Kogi First Lady calls For sustainable environmental habits

Wife of Kogi State Governor, Hajia Sefinat Usman Ododo has enjoined parents in the state to instil sustainable environmental practices and climate change awareness in their children.

She made the call in a message to commemorate the 2024 International Day of Families in the state.

Hajia Sefinat who harped on the importance of the family in shaping habits pointed out that the family institution could be empowered to drive the campaign against pollution, indiscriminate waste disposal, and increase tree planting and recycling of waste products.

The First Lady decried the huge devastation that has been attributed to climate change, such as flooding and drought, which have impacted negatively on households, resulting in displacement, hunger and disease.

She therefore advocated measures that promote children enlightenment and lifestyle changes that could assist in reversing the impacts of climate change on the families.

While noting that government programmes through office of the first Lady would continue to be initiated to support vulnerable groups and citizens in general, Hajia Sefinat advised parents not to waiver in their responsibilities in raising morally sound children.

The International Day of Families provides an opportunity to promote awareness of issues relating to families and to increase the knowledge of the social, economic, and demographic processes affecting families.

The 2024 International Day of Families has as its theme, Families and Climate Change.