International Day of Education: NGO commends Kaduna Govt.’s free education policy

A Kaduna-Based NGO, Youth Orphans and Widows Empowerment (YOWE) has commended the Kaduna State Government for providing free education from primary to secondary school level in the state.

The Executive Director of the organisation, Mrs Theresa Biniyat gave the commendation in a statement in Kaduna to mark the 2020 International Day of Education.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the state government had in 2019 declared free education for boys and girls in public primary and secondary schools in the state.

The Ministry of Education had already sent circular to all zonal directors for the implementation of the policy.

Biniyat described the development as “commendable”, stressing that the move would make education more accessible and affordable in line with article 26 of the United Nations Universal Declaration of Human Rights.

“I want to commend the Kaduna state government for making education free for boys and girls from primary to secondary school and the concerted efforts in revamping the education sector.

“This will go a long way in accelerating the achievement of Sustainable Development Goals in the state,” she said.

She urged parents to utilised the opportunity and educate both the male and girl child for better tomorrow.

Biniyat called on the implementing ministries, departments and agencies to ensure full implementation of the policy for the benefit all citizens.

She equally called on civil society organisations to support the government in monitoring the implementation to ensure full compliance.

The executive director said that International Day of Education was set aside by the United Nations to celebrate the role of education on global peace and sustainable development.

According to her, no nation will develop if it fails to provide education to its citizens, stressing that a country loses more when it fails to invest in the education of its population.

“Tomorrow belongs to those who prepare for it and education is the sure way of securing the future due to its immeasurable impact on human development, peace and stability,” she said. (NAN)