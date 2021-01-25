International Day of Education: Coalition advocates quality education for all

Kwara-based Civil Society Action Coalition on Education for All (CSACEFA), has advocated quality education for every Nigerian child, especially during this trying period of Coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic. The group made the advocacy in a statement signed by its State Coordinator, Mr Abdulrahman Ayuba on Monday, in commemoration of the 2021 International Day of Education. Ayuba said ‘’It is the right of every boy and girl to be in school, learn, gain literacy and numeracy by 2030.’’

According to him, the theme for this year’s event is “Recover and revitalize education for the Covid- 19 generation.” He said in tandem with the theme, this year’s event was aimed at strengthening, reviving , repositioning, recovering the education system following observed gaps observed in the year 2020. ”Meeting the needs of the present education challenges without compromising the future generations is our collective responsibility,” Ayuba said.

He noted that government must be conscious of its pledges and promises in the provision of quality education for all. ”Again, creating the enabling environment, regulation and monitoring of private providers of education cannot be over-emphasized. ”The role of other critical stakeholders such as the civil society in advocating, monitoring, building a bridge, closing the gaps must be recognised in partnership with international community, indigenous and local people, community leaders and the society in general,” he said.

Ayuba, however, called on Nigerian leaders at all levels to continually take action to address the rot in the education sector especially in this era of Covid-19 pandemic lockdown, closure of schools and its attendant effects. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that every Jan. 24 is celebrated globally as the International Day of Education. (NAN)