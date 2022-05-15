International Day: Humanitarian Ministry to empower 30 families in distress

By Chimezie Godfrey

As Nigeria and the rest of the world marks the 2022 International Day of Families, the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Umar Farouq has said that about thirty (30) families in distress are to be empowered by the Ministry.

In a statement signed by the Ministry’s Deputy Director of Information, Rhoda Ishaku Iliya, the Minister noted that the ultimate goal of the Ministry is to improve the living standard and enhance the quality of life of families, the poor and the vulnerable in the society.

“The empowerment of the thirty families is part of the Ministry’s effort towards uplifting the lives of families in the country to mark the international day.

“Some of the achievements of the Ministry as regards families include Family Tracing and Re-unification, Family Empowerment, Marital Dispute Resolution, Family Case Work Management, provision of grants Grants and Micro Credit,” she said.

The Minister said that the United Nations General Assembly in its Resolution 47/237 beginning from 1993 has set aside the 15th of May, every year to be observed globally by member states as the International Day of Families.

She explained that the aim of the International Day of Families is to create awareness and increase knowledge of the social economic and demographic process affecting families around the world.

According to her, the observance of the day is to raise awareness on issues relating to family as the base unit and building block of the society, adding that it also reflects the importance international community attaches to families and its situation globally.

Emphasizing on the theme for the 2022 International Day of Families which is “Families and Urbanisation”, the Minister added that it aims to raise awareness on the importance of sustainable family – friendly urban policies.

“Urbanisation is one of the most important mega trends shaping our world and the live and wellbeing of families worldwide.

“Sustainable urbanisation is related to the achievements of several Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) and targets, such as SDG 1(poverty eradication), SDG 3 (good health and wellbeing); SDG 11(make cities and human settlement inclusive, safe, resilient and sustainable), SDG 10 (reduce inequality within and among countries). All the above SDGs and targets depend on how well urbanisation is managed to benefit families and enhance the wellbeing of all generations living in the cities,” she said.

She called on every Nigerian to dedicate this year’s celebration to finding lasting solutions to issues affecting the survival and proper development of Nigerian families.

“I call on all Nigerian families to embark on sustained vigilance and prayers towards bringing to an end the current security challenges facing our nation and displaced communities ”, she added.

The Minster commended the concern and support of the International Organisations, MDAs and other relevant Stakeholders towards the observance of the Day.

She enjoined States, Local Government Areas and NGOs to mobilize resources as well as develop programmes to celebrate the day.

She also urged families to monitor the activities of their children and wards to safe-guard the recruitment and use of children and youths to commit crimes against humanity.

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

