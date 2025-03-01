International Civil Defence Day: NSCDC reassures Lagos residents of security

The Lagos State Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has reiterated its commitment to safeguarding residents in celebration of International Civil Defence Day.

NSCDC State Commandant, Mr Adedotun Keshinro gave the reassurance in a statement issued by the command’s spokesperson, Mr Oluwaseun Abolurin on Saturday in Lagos.

Keshinro, stated that the command had deployed additional officers and personnel across Lagos to enhance security and safeguard the population.

According to him, International Civil Defence Day is a globally recognised annual event observed by the International Civil Defence Organisation.

He said that the day was to raise awareness of civil defence strategies and the protection of people.

“In line with the directive of the Commandant General, NSCDC , Dr Ahmed Abubakar Audi, to commemorate the Day, with speeches that reflect the celebration’s theme; “Civil Defence, guarantee of security for the population.

“The Lagos State Command ensures that activities put up, to commemorate the event essentially and keenly, focuses on guaranteeing the security of the entire population of the state” he said.

Keshinro in his address to personnel, reflected, on the rising urgent need to inform the officers and men of the command and news men that the Day highlighted the importance of Civil Defence measures in protecting people and their property.

He said protection from accidents, natural disasters and other crises that might pose security threats especially, as it concerns us in the state.

He said some of the measures that were already put in place were both non – kinetic, kinetic and all government and multi stakeholders driven approach, in a bid to guarantee adequate security for the entire people of the state.

He said Non – kinetic approach included the use of communication, social interactions and engagements with stakeholders either via technology or physical psychological re – orientation of the populace.

He listed such volatile places such as Ikorodu, Mushin and Amuwo, Ibeju, Epe and many others places that had been identified by our research and survey team .

Keshiro said that the use of the non kinetic approach would defeat and destabilise the criminal elements in the state faster, without the deployment of lethal and physical forces and it would also help to deescalate intending or pressing dangers.

“The Kinetic approach, however, underscores the deployment of lethal weapons, operational materials and traditional methods of protecting the citizens from crises.

“Averting accidents, protecting property, and mitigating the effects of disasters, when they eventually, occur, amidst others as the cases may be.

“The criminal elements should not be allowed, to take advantage of the good people of the state anymore.

“This is a resolve that every serving personnel of the command must agree with in order to ensure that the entire population can sleep with their two eyes closed, without fear of intimidation or harassments by unscrupulous elements,” Keshinro said.

The commandant said that more personnel of the command operational had been made to enhance its human resources on the field, where these bad things happen.

He further said that he had trained and retrained, personnel on the field.

“To protect agro allied industry, airports, oil pipelines, general hospitals, railway, power and telecommunication installations in various intra and interagency workshops, seminars and symposia covering various courses and simulations that would further help then to deliver on the mandate of the Corps.(NAN)