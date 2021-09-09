International Beauty Day: Google reveals Nigeria’s top beauty, fitness searches 

September 9, 2021 Chimezie Godfrey News, Project 0



Google on Thursday revealed that how to grow natural hair’,reduce belly fats’ were top beauty and fitness searches as world celebrateed  International Beauty Day.

News Agency of Nigeria reports that International Beauty Day is an annual event observed to celebrate  outer and inner beauty of individuals across the world.


NPower

Mr Taiwo Kola-Ogunlade, Communication Officer, Google West Africa, said that to commemorate day, Google  revealed   top beauty related searches that captured interest of Nigerians  over the past 20 months.

Kola-Ogunlade said that due to COVID-19 pandemic, questions such as “how to grow natural hair’’ and “how to decrease belly fat,’’ were among most often googled beauty terms by Nigerians.

She added phrases such as “hairstyles for women’’ and “bone straight hair,’’ among most googled beauty terms.

He said that it indicated that Nigerians were more conscious about how to feel beautiful and stay fit as they navigated through pandemic.

“Butterfly braids” is a breakout query that emerged in Nigeria over past year, while searches for “bone straight wig” increased over 4,000 per cent.

“Jungle braids, however, was a break out in past month in Nigeria.

“Bayelsa state was also identified as the top state in Nigeria in terms of beauty-related searches during 2020,’’ he said.

According to her, individuals worldwide, including Nigerians, have been coping with the pandemic’s effect on their mental health and overall well-being since 2020.

He said that experts had recommended self-care techniques to cope with those stressful conditions.

Kola-Ogunlade said that as a result, self-care had become more important, globally.

He said that for example, a study conducted by the skin-care on the mental health implications of adult acne discovered that a skincare regimen might significantly decrease stress levels.

Kola-Ogunlade said that, similarly, beauty regimens and fitness programmes might have become go-to coping mechanisms for Nigerians looking to maintain mental well-being as they navigate the pandemic.

NAN reports that trends information is gleaned data collated by google, based on what Nigerians have been searching for and asked google, which processes more 40,000 queries every second. (NAN)(

Tags: , , , , , , , , , ,