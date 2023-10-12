Interior ministry seeks partnership with NISS

By Yahaya Isah

The Ministry of Interior, said it will partner with the National Institute for Security Studies (NISS), to enhance the training and capacity development of personnel in agencies under its supervision.

This is contained in a statement by the Special Adviser to the Minister of Interior, Dr Olubunmi Tunj-Ojo, Mr Babatunde Alao, on Thursday in Abuja.

According to him, the minister stated this when the management of NISS paid him a courtesy visit in Abuja.

The minister expressed belief in NISS’s ability to train personnel effectively, saying that the institute has a track record of providing training to the Nigerian military.

He said that the institute also provides training to core intelligence agencies, such as the Department of State Services (DSS).

“We cannot be saddled with the internal security of the nation and not build a formalised, official working capacity-building relationship with the elite internal security training institute in Nigeria,”he said.

He highlighted the need for collaboration and the leveraging on NISS’s expertise in research, particularly in addressing the dynamic security threats facing the country.

“The war we are facing is not just about carrying guns; it’s about proper planning and forecasting problems before we encounter them.

“An ability to create innovative solutions before problems arise is why we are saddled with the responsibility of leadership,” Tunji-Ojo added.

The minister called for a thorough capacity assessment to identify the specific needs of various agencies within the ministry.

He said that this would lead to the development of frameworks for addressing those needs and enhancing the capacity of personnel.

Earlier, the Commandant of the institute, Alhaji Ayodele Adeleke, expressed his appreciation to the minister for his commitment to national service as well as the ministry.(NAN)

