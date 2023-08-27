Interior Minister promises to reform 4 services

By Yahaya Isah

The Minister of Interior, Dr Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, has promised to embark on comprehensive reforms in key sectors under his ministry to enhance their operational capabilities.

In a video broadcast on Sunday monitored by the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), Tunji-Ojo reaffirmed his commitment to executing the “Renewed Hope Agenda” of President Bola Tinubu, a transformative plan aimed at revamping sectors.

The four sectors include the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), the Nigerian Correctional Service (NCOs), the Federal Fire Service (FFS) as well as the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC).

Acknowledging the leadership of Tinubu, Tunji-Ojo expressed his gratitude for the opportunity to serve and promised to uphold the responsibilities entrusted to him.

He emphasised that his focus would be on ensuring that the government’s promises translate into meaningful action, making a positive impact on the lives of Nigerians.

The minister promised to do all he could within his capacity not to disappoint the president in terms of the implementation of the “Renewed Hope Agenda”.

In addressing challenges relating to NIS, the minister highlighted his determination to enhance the experience of Nigerians seeking to register and obtain passports for various purposes.

“I assure Nigerians of our desire to proceed with reforms in our NIS, such that Nigerians can be treated with respect, and that we get to unbuckle all bottlenecks of passport collections.

“We will also ensure that other issues associated with the service in general are under control,” he stressed.

Besides, Tunji-Ojo said he would ensure the decongestion in NCoS custodial centres as well as providing inmates with the opportunity for rehabilitation and re-integration into the society.

“Of course, with beaming life, and hope we’d groom inmates and help inmates to ensure proper re-integration into the society.”

The minister further said that on the proposed reforms for the FFS, he would ensure that response times to emergencies was enhanced.

“We will do everything within our power as a ministry to ensure that there are key reforms in the nation’s fire service centres and turn around the response time to say 15 minutes.

“The commitment further reflects the administration’s recognition of the critical role played by the service in safeguarding citizens and infrastructure.”

Tunji-Ojo further pledged to prioritise the protection of national assets and facilities, as well as to ensure the effective protection of national infrastructure by the NSCDC.

The minister added that his commitments to reform all the services under his ministry reflect the administration’s vision for a more secure, efficient and prosperous Nigeria.

“We will ensure that in terms of protection of national assets, it’s expected of the NSCDC to respond to ensuring that our national asset are well protected.

“I assure Nigerians that under my leadership as the Minister of Interior, I will not rest on my promise of taking a clue from the zeal, determination and commitment of the President.

“I also assure that the Renewed Hope finds its footings in the Interior Ministry, and Nigerians will be proud of this administration,” he added. (NAN)

