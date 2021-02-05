Interior Minister inaugurates N280m NIS complex in Kaduna

The Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, on Friday inaugurated the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) Kaduna State Command office complex worth N280 million. Performing the ceremony, Aregbesola restated that it was part of the Federal Government’s commitment to improving public facilities and good working environment for officers and men across the country.

He said the gesture would enable staff to carry out their work in a safe and conducive environment, adding that the present administration has consistently changed the civil service outlook by building own structures not rented offices. The minister commended the management of the Nigeria Immigration Service, on its resolve at ensuring that command office complexes are built in all the 36 states and the FCT. In his remarks, Gov. Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna said that the state would be willing to provide land for the Service to build residential accommodation for its personnel.

He urged the Minister of Interior to approach the state government for the land, as it was willing to oblige given the importance of the Service to people of the state. El Rufai lauded the Service for being up and doing in the discharge of it duty, noting that all the reports he received in the past five years about the operation of the Service in Kaduna were positive and encouraging. Also Speaking, the Comptroller General of Nigeria Immigration Service, Muhammad Babandede, said the provision of decent working environment was the least demand employees could make of their employers.

He noted that in view of the foregoing, he had ensured the inauguration of at least two command office complexes yearly since 2017.

The comptroller also thanked the Interior Minister and Kaduna state government for their support to achieve completion of the project and urged the officers and men to put the facility to good use.