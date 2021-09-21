Interior designer docked for allegedly stealing from friend

A 49-year-old interior designer, Rapheal Oloyede, on Tuesday appeared in an Ikeja Chief Magistrates’ Court for allegedly stealing clothes and three pairs of shoes from his friend.

The police charged Oloyede, who resides in Ogba, Lagos with conspiracy, stealing and obtaining by false pretenses.

The Prosecution Counsel, ASP Raji Akeem, told the court that Oloyede committed the offence on Aug. 2 at 129, Adebisi Ajayi Close, Omole phase 1, Ogba, Lagos.

Akeem alleged that the defendant and others at large stole a bag of clothes worth N800,000 and three pairs of shoes, valued ,N120,000 from the complainant, Mr Mike Olumuyiwa, who travelled abroad .

The prosecutor also said that in February, the complainant sent N500,000 to the defendant to help in invest in Forex trade .

On his return, he discovered that the defendant did not invest in the trade but converted it to his personal use.

The offence, he said, contravened the provisions of sections 287, 314 and 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The defendant, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

Chief Magistrate O. l. Adelaja admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N500,000 with two sureties in like sum.

Adelaja adjourned the case until Oct. 25 for trial

