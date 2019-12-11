Interim injunction doest affect existence of new Emirates – Kano Govt

Kano state government, has said that the interim injunction served by a Kano High Court regarding the existence of the newly created Emirates in the state, does not affect the existence of the new Emirates.

According to a statement by the Commissioner for Information, Malam Muhammad Garba, the court order did not quash the creation of the new Emirates.

“The propaganda is the evil machination of those opposed to the creation of the new Emirates and will be disappointed when the court rules on a substantive judgement,” the statement read.

Garba assured that the ruling would be in favour of the Kano state government, considering that due process was followed in the exercise.

The commissioner urged people of the state to remain calm and be law abiding while the court decides.