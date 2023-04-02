Interim Government: Aremu Counsels the aggrieved to ‘Perish the Thought and Deepen Democracy’

As the Department of State Services (DSS) reportedly uncovered plans by some unnamed key players canvassing “for an interim government”, the Director General, Micheal Imoudu National Institute for Labour Studies ( MINILS) Ilorin, Comrade Issa Aremu has commended the Federal government for reaffirming the sanctity of May 29th peaceful democratic inauguration of newly elected Federal and states governments based on February 19th and March 18th polls conducted by the Independent National Electoral Commission ( INEC).

Comrade Aremu who spoke with the media on the sidelines of the Ramadan iftar lecture in Ilorin on Sunday , observed that anything short of the historic transition process as recently reiterated by the Chairman of the Presidential Transition Council, PTC, and Secretary to Government of the Federation SGF, Mr Boss Mustapha, would be “illegal, undemocratic and ahistorical”.

While commending millions of registered voters who exercised their democratic rights to vote during the concluded February/March polls, despite the challenges of economic crises, the Director General observed that after the polls, it was time “to demand for good and accountable governance not agonizing for “an illegal interim contraption”.

Recalling that Mr Afe Babalola SAN founder of Afe Babalola University Ado Ekiti, first mooted the idea of an interim government last year, Aremu observed that “ the age of the interim proponents was a problem as much as the age of an idea which is anti-democratic” . “I have said so before, the age of the proponents of an interim government is a problem as much as the same old idea which was a military legacy of dubious value. As far back as 1993, a Nigeria High court had proclaimed an interim government headed by Earnest Shonekan illegal, so those pushing for it’s belated resurrection suffer illegality withdrawal syndrome” he said.

Aremu who was also a two term Vice President of NLC urged organized labour to offer leadership to civil society activists and make them appreciate “that there was no short cut to democracy”, adding that with seven Presidential election cycles and 24 years of uninterrupted process,” Nigeria is largest democracy destination in Africa” . “There is a long walk to democracy including seeking redress through petitions tribunals not a care-taker interregnum not known to the constitution”.

Comrade Aremu was also the Director of Labour Directorate of Ashiwaju/Shetima Presidential Campaign Council ( PCC) urged Nigerians to heed the call of the President-elect Ashiwaju Ahmed Tinubu for inclusive governance of renewed hope for Nigeria to consolidate on the legacy of President Muhammedu Buhari on national development. “ Elections” he said “are the means, the end is taking millions to prosperity out of poverty and that’s the task for all compatriots not just those elected”