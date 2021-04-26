The Plateau Inter-Religious Council (IRC) has promised to ensure restoration of lasting peace in the state by promoting the virtue of tolerance among citizens.

Rev. Pandang Yamsat, the Co-chairman of the council made the promise at its inaugural meeting on Monday in Jos.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Gov. Simon Lalong, on February 8, inaugurated the council aimed at promoting peaceful co-existence and tolerance among adherents of the various religions in the state.

Yamsat, a former President of the Church of Christ in Nations (COCIN), said the council would also ensure shared values among the people to enable meaningful growth and development of the state.

He added that the council, made up of stakeholders from the two key religions in the state, would ensure adequate sensitisation to enable lasting peace in the state.

“The state government has shown a sense of seriousness regarding peaceful coexistence, hence the rationale for this council.

“The state, since 2001 had been engulfed in series of crisis and other forms of insecurity that have claimed lives and property.

“From our terms of reference, our vision and mission are clear. So, we will work toward having a Plateau where peaceful coexistence will be a lifestyle, based on shared values for lasting and meaningful development as mutual benefit,”he said.

The co-chairman assured that the council would be fair to all, adding that it would objectively deliberate on issues bordering on peace and peaceful coexistence with religious eye and divine touch.

“This means that this council will be in a position to identify the religious, political, ethnic, cultural and economic nature of the crisis and proffer solutions and make recommendations to government to act upon,”he added.

On his part, Alhaji Sambo Haruna, the Emir of Wase and a Co-chairman of the council, said it would work with relevant stakeholders toward promoting peace and harmony among the people of the state.

He called on the citizens of the state to cooperate and support the council to actualise its objective of ensuring a peaceful Plateau.

Earlier, Mr Joseph Lengmang, the Director-General, Plateau Peace Building Agency (PPBA), said the inaugural meeting would create avenue for critical stakeholders to share experiences and proffer solutions to the lingering crisis in the state and ensure lasting peace returns. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp

