Interfaith centre tasks media on conflict reporting

The Interfaith Mediation Centre in Kaduna has tasked the media on reporting conflict without aggravating the situation.

It added that the call was not to discourage the journalists from carrying out their constitutional duties to the people and the country.

In a communique by Pastor James Wuye and Imam Muhammed Ashafa on Friday in Kaduna, the official said the media must stand on the side of peace and tolerance at all times.

The centre urged the media practitioners to ensure that their report does not further destabilize any segment of the society or led to reprisal attacks in the state.

The participants at the event called on the state Peace Commission to organize bi-annual training for Editors and reporters on Peace Journalism, so as to continue to enjoy peaceful coexistence in the State.

“We hope to see Kaduna citizens considering each other as their brothers keepers so as to have development in the State.”

The centre also called for an urgent review of the activities of persons on the social media as they have exaggerated conflicts in their reportage in the country.

“We appreciate the successful operations of the security, most especially in the North West, but we decry the activities of fleeing bandits from other neighbouring States to Kaduna.

“Measures should also be taken to check the new strategy of how people are kidnapped in their various communities and the need for people to be organized and more vigilant.”

It further appealed to media practitioners in the state to engage peace models in communities so as to continue to use their positive interventions as model of peace in the state.(NAN)

Share this:

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp

Tweet



Like this: Like Loading...