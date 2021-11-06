Interfaith centre tasks media on conflict reporting

The Interfaith Mediation Centre in Kaduna has tasked the media on reporting conflict aggravating the situation.

It added that the call was not discourage the journalists from carrying out their constitutional duties the people and the country.

In a communique Pastor James Wuye and Imam Muhammed Ashafa on Friday in Kaduna, the official said the media must stand on the side of and tolerance at all times.

The centre urged the media ensure that their report does not further destabilize any segment of the society or led reprisal attacks in the state.

The participants at the event called on the state Commission organize bi-annual training for Editors and reporters on Journalism, so as continue enjoy peaceful coexistence in the State.

“We hope see Kaduna citizens considering each as their brothers keepers so as have development in the State.”

The centre also called for an urgent review of the activities of persons on the social media as they have exaggerated conflicts in their reportage in the country.

“We appreciate the successful operations of the security, most especially in the North West, but we decry the activities of fleeing bandits from neighbouring States to Kaduna.

“Measures should also be taken to check the new strategy of how people are kidnapped in their various communities and the need for people to be organized and more vigilant.”

It further appealed to media in the state to engage models in communities so as to continue to use their positive interventions as model of in the state.(NAN)

