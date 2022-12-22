Inter-Ministerial committee inspects FG roads in Borno

By Yakubu Uba

The Inter-Ministerial Committee set up by the Federal Government is in Borno to inspect federal road projects executed by the state government.

The leader of the delegation to Borno is the Minister of State, Works and Housing, Alhaji Umar El-Yakub.

Speaking during a courtesy call on the Shehu of Borno, El-Yakub said members of the committee, which comprised senior officials from the Office of the Secretary to the Federal Government, Debt Management Office, the Federal Ministry of Transport, as well as the Federal Ministry of Works and Housing.

El-Yakub said the committee, after going round to ascertain work done, would make recommendations for reimbursement to the state.

He listed the roads to be inspected to include Dikwa-Gamboru-Ngala Road, Maiduguri-Konduga-Bama Road and Damboa-Chibok Road.

In his remarks, the Shehu of Borno, Alhaji Abubakar Umar-Garbai, lauded the Federal Government for its concern and pointed out that Borno remained a strategic state bordering three countries Chad, Niger and Cameroon.

He said that in view of the strategic position of Borno as a viable commercial state, it needed good roads to facilitate national and international businesses as it recovers from the effects of insurgency.

The Shehu also praised the Federal Government for the improved security situation in the state, with displaced people now returning to their ancestral land.

He noted that before the emergence of President Buhari administration, about 16 LGAs were under the firm control of the Boko Haram terrorists.

He said all the 16 LGAs had been liberated. (NAN)