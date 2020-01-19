Inter-agency collaboration, boost to security in Oyo – Makinde

Oyo State Governor, Engineer Seyi Makinde, has said that inter-agency collaboration among security services has greatly boosted the security situation in Oyo State.

A statement by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Mr. Taiwo Adisa, indicated that Governor stated this during a reception he organized for the 163 newly promoted senior officers of security agencies in Oyo State, held at the Lawn Tennis Court, Police Headquarters Eleyele, Ibadan.

The statement quoted the Governor as saying that the collaboration among the Police and other security agencies in the State has helped the task of maintaining peace, security and protection of lives and property of the people in all the nooks and crannies of the State.

Governor Makinde said that the collaborative efforts of all the security agencies in State has helped to reduce crime and criminality to the barest minimum, adding that the inter-agency collaboration among the security agencies has made the objective of securing the State easy to achieve.

“I am glad to be here this evening. Few months back, I hosted the vice chancellors of Nigerian universities. They came from all over the country. Some of them who came from where there was serious security challenges told me that they did not feel like returning to their stations because they saw that Oyo State was very peaceful.

“I can tell you that the State is still very peaceful. Who do I thank for that state of affairs? I can only thank all the officers and men of the security agencies in Oyo State. So, I want to use this opportunity to thank all the officers and men of the security agencies in Oyo State.

“I want to also specially appreciate the good work of the heads of the security agencies; the CPs, the Immigration Comptroller, Commandant of the NSCDC for the collaborative effort, because I know that there is no single agency that can cover this entire state alone. And, of course, when you look at Oyo State in terms of landmass, it is bigger than all the state in the Eastern part of Nigeria put together.

“If you add Abia, Imo, Enugu, Ebonyi and Anambra together, they are not as big as Oyo State in landmass. But because you all have been able to cover every inch of the state, I want to say thank you.”

The Governor, who described the inter-agency collaboration among security agencies in the State as top-notch, noting that there was always eagerness from one agency to assist the other in achieving the objective of securing the State, tasked the security agencies to “keep up” collaborative spirit and not relent in pursuing the goal of keeping Oyo State safe and peaceful.

“When we sit at Executive Council meeting, I used to think that the security agencies will display a sort of inter-agency rivalry but that was not what I have seen with these set of leaders working with me. I have seen eagerness from one agency to assist the others to achieve our common objective as far as security of the State is concerned. So, I want to ask that we keep this up.”

Congratulating the newly promoted Senior Officers, the Governor charged them to see their promotions as call to do more for the country, urging them to be good ambassadors of the Oyo State.

He also charged those still expecting their promotions to work harder, praying that God will uplift them in due course.

“The heads of the security agencies cannot function and deliver without all of you that are seated here tonight. Those that have been promoted should know that it is a call to do more and those who are still expecting their promotion, by the grace of God, it will come but you have to work very hard.

“Some of you, according to the Commissioner of Police, because of the new rank and because there may not be vacancies in the State to accommodate you, you may be posted out of the State for now but I still look forward to us working together somehow. I look forward to our paths crossing in the very near future. It may still be as Seyi Makinde, Governor of Oyo State or as former governor of Oyo State. But we want to build relationships that will last beyond the current assignments of all of us.

“So, please, even though you may be leaving Oyo State momentarily, be good ambassadors of the State. Some of the things you have done here that have allowed all of us to sleep with our two eyes closed, when you get to your new postings, please push those ideas further. What we want is a safe and secure Federal Republic of Nigeria.”

Earlier in his remarks, the Commissioner of Police, Oyo State Command, Shina Olukolu, appreciated the Governor Makinde-led administration in the State for the huge support it has been giving to the security in the task of securing the State.

He maintained that the Makinde administration, in just seven months, has surpassed the previous administrations in the State in terms of provisions to enhance the performance of the Police in securing the State.

“Some of the things that make officers of all the services to want to continue rendering efficient, dedicated services to the society, which will enhance their performance, are training and retraining, logistics to carry out their operations, welfare matters and appreciation.

“Tonight, the Governor has shown that he is someone who has the mindset to ensure that security agencies, including the Nigerian Police Force, carry out their responsibilities with some elements of ease.

“I want to say also that the provision to enhance the performance of Police in Oyo State, the Governor has done it in the last couple of months and it has surpassed whatever it was in the past.”

He stated further that the Police and other security agencies in the state would continue to work together to maintain peace and security of lives and properties.

“This effort, this forward-looking attitude is highly commendable. The members of the Police Force and other security agencies in Oyo State will continue to synergise, work together and keep urging members of the public to continue to work and collaborate with members of the security services and the Nigerian Police Force, so that we can continue to serve them better.

“I also want to let the Governor know that the Nigeria Police Force has young men and women out there; the middle cadre officers, the inspectorate cadre, the rank and file members who are always there to do their job. And if they are not there, even the Commissioner of Police won’t be able to talk. The Commissioner of Police has raised several awards within and outside Oyo State because the rank and file is out there.

“The management team is supportive because the governor has given us material to work with. So, I have the mandate of all of them to assure you that we are committed and dedicated and we will continue to carry out our responsibilities to ensure that Oyo State remain relatively peaceful.”

Speaking further, Olukolu appealed to Governor Makinde to continue giving priority to security in the State as one of the major pillars of his administration, saying the security agencies would continue to secure the State.

“I want to appeal to the governor to continue to ensure that security remains top priority, even though we have read his speeches and studied his actions, and we know that security is one of the pillars of his administration and we will not let him down.

“I am sure that those officers who have been promoted and are going out of the state, by the time they leave this place tonight; they will be going with peace of mind and good recommendation for Oyo State. Wherever they find themselves, they will continue to be good ambassadors of Oyo State.”