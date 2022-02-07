Intensify battle against terrorists, Niger Governor urges Military

Niger State Governor and Chairman North Central States Governors’ Forum (NCSGF), Abubakar Sani Bello has urged the Military to intensify efforts in their operations in the State as directed by President Muhammadu Buhari.

The Governor’s plea followed the incessant and sporadic increase in attacks by the terrorists in Shiroro, Munya, Rafi and Paikoro Local Government Areas of the state recently.

In a statement Monday, the Governor decried and lamented the constant attacks on many communities and consequential loss of lives and property, including military bases in Allawa and Galadiman Kogo.

He expressed displeasure over the heightened nefarious activities of the terrorists , noting that the criminality is carried out with reckless abandon in a manner that undermines the efforts of the security agencies drafted to the area.

“With these recent attacks, the terrorists are daring the capability and capacity of the military, hence we must demonstrate our military might through the approved coordinated Air and ground assault to flush out the miscreants from our forests, their hideout”, he said.

Nigeria’s President, Muhammadu Buhari had recently directed to the military to carry out extensive, coordinated military onslaught against the terrorists in Niger State.

“If we must win this battle against the terrorists, which we will; we must increase and sustain military operations to comb the forests. This is expedient because our people are dying and the living are becoming more agitated and hopeless”, the Governor added.

While appreciating the efforts of the Joint Security Taskforce stationed in the embattled communities, the Governor renewed his call to the people to assist the security agencies with credible intelligence that will enhance effective operations against the terrorists.

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

