Intensify air offensives against bandits, safeguard civilians – CAS charges troops

The Chief of the Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Hasan Abubakar, has directed troops of the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) to intensify air offensives against bandits while ensuring maximum protection of civilians.

By Sumaila Ogbaje

The Chief of the Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Hasan Abubakar, has directed troops of the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) to intensify air offensives against bandits while ensuring maximum protection of civilians.

Abubakar made the remark in a statement issued by Group Capt. Kabiru Ali, the Deputy Director, Public Relations and Information, NAF, to newsmen in Abuja on Saturday.

The CAS, according to the statement, had visited the Air Component Headquarters of Operation Fansam Yamma in Katsina and Sokoto States.

He said that his directive aligned with NAF’s Civilian Harm Mitigation Action Plan and reinforced its commitment to precision air operations that prioritise civilian safety.

He commended the unwavering dedication of the troops in combating banditry and urged them to sustain the momentum.

Abubakar emphasised that air power had remained a decisive force in dismantling criminal strongholds and providing crucial support to ground troops in the ongoing counter-banditry campaign.

He reassured the personnel of continuous support in the areas of intelligence, logistics and welfare to ensure operational success.

According to him, timely intelligence, well-maintained equipment and high troop morale are fundamental to achieving lasting security in the region.

The CAS used the visit to conduct a first-hand assessment of operational aircraft and ongoing infrastructural projects in the two states.

He assured that the NAF would be resolute in its mission to safeguard the nation and protect its citizens, leveraging air superiority and strategic coordination to combat threats to national security. (NAN)