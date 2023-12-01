Integrity: Defence Minister calls for collaboration with religious organizations, NGOs

The Minister of Defence, Mohammed Badaru Abubakar CON, mni has that Federal Government was willing to collaborate with religious and non-governmental organizations in the fight against insurgency and other forms of criminalities.

The Minister who was represented by the Special Adviser ( Technical) to the Minister, Major General Ahmed Tijani Jibril (rtd) said this when he received the delegations from the Messengers of Peace Foundation (MOP) and Jam’iyyah Ansarideen Altijaniyya separately at Ship House, Abuja.

The Messengers of Peace Foundation is a duly registered Non-governmental Organisation that is saddled with the responsibility of promoting peaceful co-existence irrespective of tribe, gender or religion among all Nigerians.

The Minister who was confered with the life Patron award by the organisation commended the Initiative of the Foundation and that no country survive without peace adding that Nigerians should embrace peace regardless of our ethnicity.

The Messengers of Peace Foundation (MOP) said that the Minister has demonstrated high sense of commitment in ensuring that there was peace in Nigeria.

Also, the leader of the Foundation, Dr Suleiman Adejoh, said that the aim of the Foundation is to promote peaceful co-existence among Nigerians.

He pledged support for the Military in the fight against insecurity using the non kenethic approach.

“Through music, drama and books publications we will preach peace to overcome violence and other forms of criminalities.

In another development, the Minister who was represented by his Specisl Assistant (Technicsl) Major-General Ahmed Tijani Jibril (rtd) also hosted the Jam’iyyah Ansarideen Altijaniyya and he promised to work closely with the group in fostering peace in the country.

According to the Minister, religious organizations live with the people and can support information gathering that would aid in the fight against criminals, adding that religious organizations’ prayers are important in society for the fight against insecurity.

The Minister thanked the organization for nominating him as Guest of Honour at the forthcoming event with the theme: “Prophetic Solutions, Questions and Answers” to be held on 10th of December in Lagos.

The National Secretary of Jam’iyyah Ansarideen Altijaniyya, Sayyidi Muhammad AlQasim Yahaya said their religious organization is known for peace and collaborating with Government will bring about improvement in security challenges in the country.

“As an organization, we have a strong network and know the yearnings of the people. You can collaborate with us to gather information that can help in fighting insecurity and this task is a task for all,” he said.

