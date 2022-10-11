Integration of persons with disabilities bill scales first reading by Enugu Assembly

By Ifeoma Aka

A bill for a law seeking to provide for the full integration of persons with disabilities into the society has scaled through first reading in Enugu State House of Assembly.

The bill titled, ”The Enugu State Discrimination Against Persons With Disabilities Prohibition Bill” was presented on Tuesday in Enugu by the deputy Leader of the House, Mrs. Onyinye Ugwu, during the plenary.

The legislation seeks to establish the Disabilities Agency, whose responsibilities would be to protect the education, healthcare, social, economic and civil rights of persons with disabilities.’

It mandated the state government to ensure that the education of persons with disabilities was delivered in the most appropriate language, mode or means of communication to the individual.

“Government shall guarantee persons with disabilities have unfretted access to adequate healthcare without discrimination on the basis of disability.

“A person with disability has the right to work on equal basis with others and this include right to opportunity to gain a living by work, freely chosen or accepted in a labour market or work environment that is open.

“A person with disability shall not be discriminated on the ground of his disability by any person or institution in any manner or circumstance.

“Government transport service providers shall make provision for lifts, Ramos and other accessibility aids to enhance the accessibility of their vehicles, parks bus stops to persons with disabilities”, the bill added.

In his remark, the Speaker of the House, Chief Edward Ubosi, urged his colleagues to study the bill effectively to ensure they made robust contributions during the second reading of the legislation.

Ubosi expressed the belief that the bill, when passed, would improve the plight of persons with disabilities in Enugu state.

The House thereafter adjourned its plenary to Tuesday, October 18, 2022.(NAN)

