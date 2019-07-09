Integrate Almajiri schools in Road Safety Clubs – FRSC

By Abdallah el-Kurebe, Editor

The Acting Zonal Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in charge of Sokoto, Kebbi and Zamfara, Corps Commander, Jonathan Owoade has called for the integration of Almajiri schools into Road safety club.

In a statement by the Zonal Public Education Officer, ACC Aliyu Maaji Tuesday, the Zonal Commanding Officer also called on the people to embrace the bye-pass capture for renewal of drivers license.

Owoade further called on the Special Marshals in the zone to be more proactive in operations and public education activities at their various Commands.

He warned that redundant Special Marshal would soon be screened out.

Owoade urged members of the public to utilize the 122 emergency toll free line in reporting accident and the special marshals to prepare for the commencement of motorcycle/tricycle number plate and riders licence enforcement.

