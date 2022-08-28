Insurgency: Zulum reassures military of sustained support

By Yakubu Uba

Gov. Babagana Zulum of Borno has reiterated his administration’s commitment to sustain support to the military and other security agencies in the fight against insurgency.

Zulum made the declaration on Sunday in Monguno during his visit to the headquarters of Sector 3 of Operation Hadin Kai and Multinational Joint Task Force (MNJTF) in Kinnasara Cantonment, Monguno.

Zulum, who congratulated the new Commander of the task force for his appointment, lauded the role of the task force in maintaining security in the border areas of northern Borno.

He noted that the improvement in security in the area had led to return of displaced persons in the zone back to their ancestral homes, particularly in major towns like Baga, Cross Kauwa, and Mallam-Fatori.

Receiving the governor, the Sector Commander, Brig. Gen. A.E Abubakar, thanked the governor for the solidarity visit to the command and assured him of the military’s commitment to secured lives and property of people of Borno and the nation in general. (NAN)

