Insurgency: Zulum inaugurates 1,000 hunters in Borno

Gov. Babagana  Zulum of Borno has inaugurated 1,000 volunteer hunters to compliment efforts of security agencies on counter insurgency.

Addressing the hunters  in Khaddamari village,  Jere Local Government Area of Borno, Zulum them for the sacrifice and support to his administration in its sustained efforts for and security in the state.

Zulum assured them of logistics support and monthly allowances to ginger them in the onerous task.

“What we are witnessing today inauguration of  1,000 members of volunteer hunters to protect the farming communities in four local government areas.

“These farming communities are within Maiduguri, Jere, Mafa and Konduga LGAs,” Zulum said.

He lauded Rep. Ahmed Satomi (APC-Borno), and State Assembly members from the affected local government areas for their contributions in mobilising the hunters for the selfless service.

Earlier,  Satomi, said the decision to mobilise the hunters who had been screened by relevant security agencies was inline with the commitment of the state government to enhance security in the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Gov. Zulum has visited Mulai and Dalwa communities, on the outskirts of Maiduguri and also met with security operatives, to modalities for re-opening of farmlands along that axis, so as to avoid livelihood crisis.

Zulum said that the decision to reopen farms, was in compliance with the  directive to the Nigerian military and other security agencies by President Muhammadu to work with the state government and come with modalities that would allow people to access their farmlands. (NAN)

