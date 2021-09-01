Insurgency: Theatre Commander seeks more collaboration with FRSC, others in Borno

The Theatre Commander, “Operation Hadin Kai”, Maj.-Gen. Christopher Musa, has called for more collaboration with Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) and other stakeholders in the fight against insurgency.

Musa made the call Wednesday in Maiduguri when he paid a familiarisation visit to Borno command headquarters of FRSC.

Musa said that the FRSC in Borno had been working in synergy with the military and needed to sustain the tempo in its own unique ways.

According to him, ‘operation hadin kai” which means working jointly in Hausa language, emphasises the need for everyone to join hands together in ensuring an end to insurgency.

The theatre commander noted that the current surrendering by Boko Haram members had made it necessary for all stakeholders to close ranks in ensuring that the process worked for the desired peace to return to the state.

He commended the efforts of FRSC in ensuring sanity on the roads in the state, assuring the corps of military’s support to enhance its operations, whenever the need arose.

Responding, FRSC Sector Commander in the state, Mr Sanusi Ibrahim, lauded the theatre commander for his commitment to sustaining the harmonious working relationship with the corps and assured him of continued support.

“As a leading agency in traffic management in Nigeria, FRSC will continue to work closely with the military and other organisations for a safer Nigeria,” he said.

Ibrahim lauded the effective role of the military in facilitating the return of normalcy to Borno, stressing that FRSC would continue to play the role expected of it in the process.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports Musa had paid similar visits to other para-military organisations in the state, including Nigeria Customs Service, Nigeria Immigration Service, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) and NDLEA. (NAN)

