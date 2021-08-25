Insurgency: Remain focused, proactive, COAS tells troops

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt.-Gen Faruk Yahaya, has urged troops to remain focused and proactive in tackling the current security challenge in the country.

Yahaya made the call while addressing officers and men of the 4 Bridage Headquarters in Benin.

The COAS, who was in Benin on a working visit to formation and units said:”you must be proactive and be at alert.

”My visit to Benin is to get first hand information and to boost your morale. I assure you that the necessary logistics for effective operations would be made available without delay.

”No warfare can be effectively fought without adequate logistics and tactful planning,” he said.

Earlier, the COAS paid a courtesy visit on the Oba of Benin, Ewuare II.

Yahaya informed the royal father that he was on a working visit to formation and units in Edo.

He appreciated the Oba for his prayers for peaceful coexistence among the people of the state.

Oba Ewuare II, in a remark, commended the Nigerian army in its fight against insurgency nationwide, saying his palace was open for consultation on peaceful conflict resolution.

He said ” We keep praying for the Nigerian army for the wonderful efforts ro keep the country together.

”It is not easy to keep and maintain peace. It is always work in progress. But we commend you and your officers for keeping our nation peaceful despite the several challenges..

Ewuare said that although sometimes peaceful resolution might seem elusive, but with prayers the needed lasting solutions is always realisable.

“There will always be conflict but it’s the wisdom to find lasting solution without resorting to bloodbath that matters.

“We will always do our best from the palace with prayers to God and our ancestors and remember that you have a home here in the palace for consultation anytime,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria ( NAN) reports that Yahaya also performed the groundbreaking ceremony of the Nigerian army school of supply and transport auditorium and inspected the donated 20-bedroom accommodation project by the state government. ( NAN)

Share this:

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...