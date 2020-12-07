Insurgency: Rejig nation’s security architecture, NIDO tells Buhari

The Nigerians in Diaspora Organisations (NIDO Worldwide) have called on President Muhammadu Buhari to rejig the nation’s security architecture in order to bring an end to insurgency and banditry in parts of the country.

NIDO Worldwide, in a statement on Monday, condemned the killings of farmers and fishermen in Jere and Zabarmari areas of Borno during a recent Boko Haram attack.



The statement was jointly signed by E. C. Ejiogu, Bashir Obasekola, Obed Monago, Gary Unamadu and Obinna Kingsman, Chairmen of NIDO in Asia, Europe, Americas, Oceania and Africa, respectively.