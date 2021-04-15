Mr Mohammed Alkali, the Managing Director of North East Development Commission (NEDC), says recurring attacks on communities in Borno is affecting reconstruction and other developments in the state.

Alkali told newsmen on Thursday in Maiduguri shortly after a meeting with Gov. Babagana Zulum over the latest attack on Damasak town, headquarters of Mobbar Local Government, that attacks had been slowing down reconstruction process by the commission and other stakeholders.

He added that whenever there was an attack and destruction like what happened in Damasak, the commission had to go back to the drawing board.

He explained that “recurrent attacks have been slowing down what we are doing, particularly in reconstruction and other developments, with resources going for humanitarian support like providing consumables.”

While reiterating commitment to work with authorities from frontline states in providing succour to victims of insurgency in the North East, Alkali said NEDC was set to support farmers with inputs whenever they return to farm in liberated areas.

“Humanitarian intervention is part of our job to provide necessary support where needed and we are going to do it not only in Damasak where the latest attack occurred but to the whole state,” Alkali said. (NAN)

