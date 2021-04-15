Insurgency: Recurring attacks slowing down reconstruction – NEDC

April 15, 2021 Favour Lashem



Mr Mohammed Alkali, the North East Development Commission (NEDC), says  recurring attacks on communities in Borno is affecting reconstruction and other developments in the state.

Alkali told newsmen on Thursday in Maiduguri shortly after a meeting with Gov. Babagana Zulum over the latest on Damasak town, headquarters Mobbar Local Government, that attacks had been slowing down reconstruction process by the commission and other stakeholders.

He added that whenever there was an and destruction like what happened in Damasak, the commission had to go back to the drawing board.

He explained that “recurrent attacks have been slowing down what we are doing, particularly in reconstruction and other developments, with resources for humanitarian support like providing consumables.”

While reiterating commitment to work with authorities from frontline states in providing succour to victims insurgency in the North East, Alkali said NEDC was set to support farmers with inputs whenever they to farm in liberated areas.

“Humanitarian intervention is part of our job to provide necessary support where needed and we are to do it not only in Damasak where the latest occurred but to the whole state,” Alkali said. (NAN)

