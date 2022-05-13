Insurgency: Nigeria pledges to collaborate with South Sudan

President Muhammadu Buhari says Nigeria will lend a helping hand to South Sudan in fighting insurgency, and restoring cohesion to the country.

A statement by the President’s spokesman, Mr Femi Adesina said Buhari gave the assurance when he received in audience, Mr Albino Mathom Ayuel, Special Envoy of President Salva Kiir Mayardit of South Sudan, in Abuja on Friday.

The Nigerian leader told the Special Envoy of the situation this administration met on ground in the North East in 2015, and how great strides had been taken in comparison with present days.

“We will study your situation, and see how we can help,” he said.

The special envoy had intimated his host with the situation in his country, particularly how an insurgent group, “just like your Boko Haram here kills, maims and destroys.”

He then appealed for “close collaboration on security, particularly the training of our forces, since you have experience in this area.”

Ayuel said South Sudan was keen on ending the insurgent activities, “hence this appeal to our big brother.” (NAN)

