Insurgency: NGO offers psychosocial support to 6,000 victims in Yobe

International Alert, an NGO, says it has provided psychosocial support to 6,000 victims of insurgency in Gujba, Potiskum and Damaturu Local Government Areas of Yobe.

Mr Williams Ubimago, the Project Manager in the state, disclosed this while speaking on the sidelines of the Validation of Draft Joint Community Action Plan and White Paper for Integration, organised by the organisation on Thursday in Damaturu.

Ubimago said the victims received support through community dialogue, support session for women and girls, multi stakeholders’ dialogue and family support sessions.

He said the beneficiaries were mainly children and women who were abducted and sexually abused by the insurgents.

Ubimago said the objectives of the programme was to eradicate stigmatisation of the victims and ensure that they are fully integrated into the society.

“There are various challenges encountered by the victims upon returning to their communities.

“In Gujba, for instance, we have heard of women and children who either escaped or rescued from Boko Haram by the military.

“Upon return to their communities, the community chased them back to the bush because they accused them of subscribing to the Boko Haram ideology.

“So how can community members reject their loved ones who are not the architects of their misfortune?

“The workshop is aimed at communicating with policy makers to have a policy framework such that survivors are not discriminated, stigmatised or chased from their communities,” he said.

The Project Manager commended the state government, community and religious leaders for their support to the organisation since it began operations in the state in 2019. (NAN)

Share this:

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp

Tweet



Like this: Like Loading...