Insurgency: New Theatre Commander assumes duty in Maiduguri

June 18, 2021



The new Theatre Commander Joint Operation Hadin Kai, Maj.-Gen. Christopher Musa, on Friday assumed duty in Maiduguri, the Borno state capital.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Musa’s appointment followed the elevation of the former Theatre Commander, Maj.-Gen. , as the of Staff (COAS).

Musa was handed over mantle of leadership a ceremony Acting Theatre Commander, Maj.-Gen. Felix Omoigui.

Speaking to newsmen, Musa called for support and understanding of all stakeholders in the fight against insurgency, which he said required regular strategic reviews.

“Asymmetric warfare like Boko Haram, is a continuous war. It is evolving and we have to also evolve in approach,” Musa said.

The commander also solicited the support of the  media in the counter-insurgency operation.

He pledged to maintain openess in his leadership of the newly reconstituted military Joint . (NAN)

