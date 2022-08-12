Insurgency: New Army Commander assumes duty in sector 3

By Yakubu Uba

Brig.-Gen. A.E Abubakar assumed duty as the new Commander of Sector 3 of Operation Hadin Kai and Multinational Joint Task Force (MNJTF), Monguno in Borno.

A statement on Friday by Maj. Ojo Adenegan, the Acting Deputy Director Army Public Relations of the task force, said Abubakar took over from Maj.-Gen. G.M Mutkut.

Speaking at the handing and taking over ceremony in Monguno, Abubakar lauded the out-going commander for his performance and successes recorded and promised to continue to build on it.

In his remarks, Mutkut lauded the support and cooperation he enjoyed from the troops and urged them to extend same to his successor in order to sustain the tempo in the fight against insurgency.

Highlights of the ceremony is the signing of documents, and the decoration of the new commander with the sector’s Insignias. (NAN)

