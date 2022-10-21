Insurgency: NEDC donates relief items to Yobe

By Ahmed Abba

The North-East Development Commission (NEDC) on Friday donated assorted food and non-food items to Yobe government as part of humanitarian gesture to assist the people.

NEDC’s Managing Director, Mr Mohammed Alkali, who presented the items in Damaturu, said the donation was in fulfilment of the commission’s commitment to the state during the Humanitarian Day celebration on Aug. 18, in Borno.

“Those of you who were present on Aug. 18, when President Muhammadu Buhari presided over the World Humanitarian Day in Borno would witnessed that we made a commitment.

“To provide succor as humanitarian gesture to all the six states in the North-East region of food and non-food items.

“We are here today in Yobe to concretise the promise,” Alkali said.

He listed the items to include 10,000 bags of 25kg of rice; 5,000 pieces of blankets, 5,000 pieces of mats, 3,000 gallons of vegetable oil and 10,000 pieces of textile materials.

Alkali noted that as at the time of the commitment there were no issue of flood disaster, adding that the Commission would also make another provision for the victims of flood in the affected states of the region.

In his remarks, Gov. Mai Mala Buni commended the gesture, describing it as timely.

Represented by his deputy, Alhaji Idi Gubana, Buni thanked the Commission for its support to the state. (NAN)

