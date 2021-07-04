Insurgency: NA seeks divine intervention — Ezeugwu

The Nigerian Army says it will continue to seek divine intervention in the ongoing fight against insurgency, banditry and kidnapping.

Maj.-Gen. Victor Ezeugwu, the Acting Commander TRADOC Minna, made the call on Sunday at an inter-denominational church service to mark NADCEL 2021 of the Nigerian Army.

“It is time to seek divine intervention for the success in all operations in line with the motto of the Nigerian Army –“Vctory is from God alone.

“In the course of our operations during the period in review, some of our colleagues have paid the surpreme price while contributing to the survival and security of our great nation.

“We remember their sacrifice and also pray for their souls to rest in perfect peace”.

Ezeugwu explained that worthly to remember during the year is the immediate past Chief of Army Staff Lt.-Gen Ibrahim Attahiru and eleven others who died in a plane crash.

He said that the current edition of NADCEL was deliberately planned to be a low key in view of the prevailing sober circumstances preceding the emergency of Maj.-Gen. Farook Yahaya, the Chief of Army Staff.

“I want to assure all of you that the Nigeria Army with the leadership of Maj.-Gen. Farook Yahaya is determined to defend the territorial intergrity of the nation at all cost.

“The nascent level of collaboration among security agencies is yielding operational results across all the frontiers of operation within the country,” he said.

Ezeugwu called on Nigerians to support and pray for officers and soldiers deployed in the ongoing fight against insurgency, banditry and kidnapping.

Also speaking, Maj. Irimiya Yidawi, Acting DDC TRADOC, Minna, said that to be a successful “soldier needs godliness.

“You cannot go to war without the love of your country and its citizens and you cannot win the war without God”.

He explained that when patriotism, professionalism and godliness are jointly applied in military operations, success is indisputable. (NAN)

Share this:

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...