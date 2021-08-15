Insurgency: Mustapha Ahmed extols Operation Safe Corridor

The Director General of National Emergency Management Agency NEMA, Mustapha Habib Ahmed has commended Operation Safe Corridors’ accomplishments in re-integrating repentant insurgents to the society.

Mr. Mustapha gave the commendation recently when the coordinator of Operation Safe Corridor, Brigadier General J.Y. Maina visited the Headquarters of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) in Abuja.

Brig Gen Maina and some team members from the Operation Safe Corridor were received by Director General of NEMA Mustapha Habib Ahmed in company of Directors of the Agency.

They discussed the non-kinetic initiative of the Federal Government aimed at deradicalization, rehabilitation and reintegration of repentant insurgents.

The DG NEMA commended the Coordinator and his management team for achievements they have made in terms of the number of insurgents that have been successfully reintegrated back to the society.

He assured that NEMA would continue to play its roles towards the mandates of the Operation Safe Corridor.

Earlier, the team leader Gen Maina said that the visit was aimed at enhancing existing partnership with NEMA.

