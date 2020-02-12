Insurgency: Minister condemns Auno terrorist attack

By Chimezie Godfrey

The Minister, Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Umar Farouq has condemned the attack on Sunday, by suspected Boko Haram terrorists in Auno, Borno State, which claimed innocent lives and destroyed properties.

Farouq commiserates with the families and loved ones of the victims of this dreadful attack.

“Our deepest sympathy and condolences go to the families of the victims and to the Government and the good people of Borno State.

“We pray that Almighty Allah grants the injured speedy recovery,” she stated.

The Minister noted that Sunday’s assault was a cowardly disregard of the right of Nigerians to life and peace.

She further stated that the Ministry will continue to work within its mandate and will interface with the relevant humanitarian actors, disaster relief and security agencies to ensure that the survivors of this dastardly act are adequately catered for.