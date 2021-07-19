Insurgency; lawmaker urges COAS to establish military brigade in Mubi

Sen. Ishiaku Abbo, Adamawa North Senatorial District has called for the establishment of a Military Brigade in Mubi, Adamawa.

He made the call on Monday in Abuja, when he paid a courtesy visit to the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt.-Gen. Faruk Yahaya,

Speaking to newsmen after the visit which was a closed-session, Abbo, the Vice Chairman, Senate Committee on Navy said the visit was to discuss with tCOAS on how to tackle insurgency in the state.

“I paid a courtesy visit to the Chief of Army Staff to see how we can partner on the fight against Boko Haram insurgency.

“Particularly, I made request to COAS to establish a brigade in Mubi. A full brigade comprises of more than 1,500 soldiers, officers and men.

“We need a brigade in Mubi. In 1994, there was a brigade in Mubi and around 1996, the brigade was moved from Mubi to Biyu. So we want our brigade back.

“We have to establish another brigade in Mubi because Mubi needs a brigade more than ever.

“If this brigade is established, it will give us the opportunity to establish one battalion in Madagali, one battalion in Askira/Uba and one battalion in Garkida.

“Adamawa is one of the states currently fighting Boko Haram insurgency. As a matter of fact, my senatorial district in 2014 was captured by Boko Haram where they declared the senatorial district as a caliphate.”

Abbo further noted that of recent, Garkida and particularly Hong Local Government Area of Adamawa had been attacked “by Boko Haram at will.

“And since January. 2020 to date, Boko Haram attacked those axis 23 times and we felt its time to end this insurgency and with my visit, I have seen that the COAS has the political will and is willing to bring an end to insurgency.”

He said the chief of army staff promised to look into the request for the establishment of the brigade because it was in the interest of Nigerians. (NAN)

