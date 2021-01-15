Insurgency Lalong solicits support for Nigerian army

Gov. Simon Lalong of Plateau has urged Nigerians to desist from condemning the Nigerian army, adding that they should rather support it in the fight against insurgency, banditry and other criminal activities in the country.

The governor stated this on Friday at a reception organised at Rhino Officers’ Mess in Maxwell Khobe Cantonment Barracks, Rukuba, near Jos, to mark this year’s Armed Forces Remembrance Day.

He said that condemning the army because of few bad ones was unfair, as they are also humans and could sometimes make mistakes.

Lalong said that he would continue to support the army in the discharge of its duties, even as urged the personnel not to relent in their efforts.

“I will continue to be with you from the beginning to the end and I will support the General Officer Commanding (GOC), 3 Div., Nigeria Army till the end of his tenure,” he said.

The governor thanked the heroes for their sacrifices to ensure the peace which the country was present enjoy, while praying for the souls of those who died protecting and defending their fatherland.

He also encouraged the army to take of its heroes, saying that it was necessary to honour its sacrifices and take care of the families of the fallen heroes.

Earlier in his remarks, President of Rhino Mess Committee, Brig.-Gen. Mike Alechemu, thanked the governor for his support to improve facilities at the mess.

He said that the gesture had contributed to the upgrade of its facilities and the construction of new ones, saying it had currently a 12-room chalet and indoor sports facilities.

Alechemu said that the mess was planning a state-of-the- art gymnasium, which would be accessible to the officers and some civilians to ensure their fitness.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the governor made a donation of N1million to the mess. (NAN)