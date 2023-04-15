Insurgency: Foundation calls for release of remaining Chibok girls, Leah Sharibu

By Sumaila Ogbaje

Kalthum Foundation for Peace ( KFP), a charity organisation, has appealed to armed groups to release the remaining Chibok girls, Leah Sharibu and others that are still in their custody in the spirit of the Holy month of Ramadan.

The Chairperson of KFP, Amb. Ummu Kalthum Rabiu, made the appeal in a statement on Saturday in Abuja.

Rabiu also called upon the families of the victims whose wards are now in their 14th year of captivity to keep hope alive and surrender to the will of Allah.

She also called upon the Federal Government of Nigeria to live up to its responsibility of ensuring security of lives and property, especially for innocent school girls.

“We are all witnesses to how governments and opposition armed groups in countries like Chad, Yemen, Niger and Ethiopia have used dialogue and mediation to negotiate for peace and the cessation of hostilities.

“It is against this backdrop that we are pleading with Boko Haram militants, ISWAP, and the federal government of Nigeria to come to the negotiation table and dialogue for peace.

“We call upon the 19 state governments in Northern Nigeria to provide adequate security for schools across their states,” she said.

KFP is a registered charity organisation based in Maiduguri that is in the forefront of using non-kinetic efforts to bring an end to the Boko Haram insurgency. (NAN)