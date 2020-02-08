Insurgency: Emphasise National Security, CSOs tell critics of Service Chiefs



By Chimezie Godfrey

Amidst calls for the sack of service chiefs, following continued onslaught of insurgents, Conference of Civil Society Organisations for Peace, Security and National Development, have called for a reflection on security situation in the country.

The CSOs at a solidarity rally in Abuja on Friday argued that many people calling for the head of the service chiefs based their position on career progression while others were completely ignorant about the gains that has been made within the last four years.

Speaking to journalists during the match, conveners of the group, comprising of over 90 CSOs, Hon Mike Msuaan and Comrade Adamu Kabir Matazu, both maintained that a cursory review of the efforts in fighting insurgency, would reveal the dexterity deployed by the military, particularly the Nigeria Army in curbing insecurity in the northeast and other parts of the country.

“A lot has been achieved by these crop of services chiefs not just in taming insurgents but restructuring the military architecture for enhanced performance. Today our military is highly place in the world. More than ever before, the Nigeria military has prioritise training and retraining of its officers and men in modern war fare. Welfare of personnel has equally been given a boost as well of procurement of equipment just to mention a few.

“For we who have followed closely the trend in the fight against insurgency, we can categorically say that the military has performed beyond average. This is why we find it expedient to commend the military particularly the army and urge all patriotic citizens to rally round the military for the over all good of the nation.

“Agreed that the service chiefs have outlived their tenure. Yet we must not be lost in the fact that in war times, even retired personnel could be recalled to serve. This is where reason has to prevail over premordial sentiments. Nigeria is going through a trying period and as such, we can not be talking about career progression of individuals but the survival of the soul of the nation.

“Today, incidences of bombs detonating in our worship places, markets and other strategic places are almost completely eliminated. We herein call on the National Assembly and other pressure groups that have prioritised career progression by calling for sack of military chiefs to do a review of the gains that have been recorded in securing the nation, and rescind such calls.”

The group regretted that the insurgents seem to have restrategised in view of recent attacks but warned that a change in the leadership of the service chiefs could be detrimental at this point. The least expected of patriotic citizens at the moment is to show solidarity with the military.

“We were all witnesses to the reaction that greeted the pronouncement by the Federal Government of plans to withdraw the military from the northesth. The whole nation was unanimous of the need for the military to stay longer in the troubled region. This is a testimony that significant feet have been recorded in the fight against insurgency.

“We call on the army to intensify this onslaught on criminals across the country. The Nigerian Army must sustain their gallantry within the rules of engagement. Never to allow criminals frustrate the success recorded so far.

“Security is the concern of all Nigerians, we therefore appeal to Nigerians not to dampen the morale of the Nigerian military especially when criminals attack. We must show solidarity with the Army believing that they are out to protect our communities.

“Criminals live in a society; they don’t exist in a vacuum. Nigerians must therefore collaborate with the Nigerian Army and other security agencies to volunteer information on the hideouts and whereabouts of these criminals trusting that such criminal hideouts will be busted”, the group added.

