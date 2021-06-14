Insurgency: Donor agencies expend N8bn on humanitarian interventions in Adamawa

Network for Adamawa Non-Governmental Organisations (NANGO), said it has injected about N8 billion into the economy of the state through various interventions in the past one year.

Mr. Peter Michael, Chairman of the network, stated this in an interview with News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), on Monday in Yola.

According to him, statistics of the Adamawa State Planning Commission, indicates that humanitarian organisations have injected about N8 billion into the economy of the state in 2020.

Micheal said the funds were expended in specific areas that needed interventions including agriculture, healthcare, education and water supply.

He said the organisations had been playing vital role in the provision of livelihood support to over one million persons affected by the Boko Haram insurgency in the state.

“About 150 national and international registered NGOs are offering various humanitarian services in the state.

“The interventions focused on enhancing access to quality education, food security, peace building, environmental sustainability and other humanitarian services,” he said.

Michael, who is also the National Programme Coordinator, Civil Society Coalition for Poverty Eradication, said the network was collaborating with security agencies to flush out fake NGOs in the state.

While commending the state government for creating enabling environment for the NGOs, Micheal said the network would attract more funds to fast track human capital development in the state. (NAN)