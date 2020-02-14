Insurgency: Cooperate fully with security agencies – MURIC urges Nigerians

The Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC), has urged Nigerians to cooperate fully with security agencies by giving them all necessary information about activities of insurgents and criminals.

MURIC Director, Prof. Ishaq Akintola who made the appeal in a statement in Lagos on Friday, also appealed to Borno residents to redouble their faith.

“It is painful that people are treating the recent upsurge in the attacks by Boko Haram insurgents in isolation.

“This is neither fair nor objective. Our soldiers are doing their very best. They are just human beings and there are no magicians in Aso Rock.

“Besides, guerrilla warfare is not one in which you wipe out the rebels in a jiffy.

“We appeal to Nigerians to cooperate fully with the security agencies by giving them all necessary information about the activities and movements of insurgents and criminals,” he said.

He also appealed to the people of Maiduguri and its environs to redouble their faith.

“Do not play into the hands of the enemy by turning against Nigerian soldiers or by blaming a caring Federal Government.

“Our soldiers are your friends. Many of them have died for you and they are still falling on the battle field.

“We salute all gallant Nigerian soldiers at the battle front. We call on top military hierarchy to up the game against the insurgents,” he said.(NAN)