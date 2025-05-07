Insurgency: COAS says more troops, hardware being deployed to Yobe

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt.-Gen. Olufemi Oluyede, says more troops and military hardware are being deployed to Yobe to tackle the resurgence of Boko Haram insurgency.

By Nabilu Balarabe

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt.-Gen. Olufemi Oluyede, says more troops and military hardware are being deployed to Yobe to tackle the resurgence of Boko Haram insurgency.

Oluyede stated this when he paid a courtesy visit to Gov Mai Mala Buni in Damaturu on Wednesday.

He said the deployments would forestall a repeat of recent security breaches at two military bases in Goniri and Buni Gari, all in Gujba Local Government Area.

The COAS pledged to use all the resources at his disposal to ensure that Yobe did not return to what it was in 2015 when peace eroded the state.

He however charged residents of the state to always cooperate with the troops to fight insurgency.

”If you look at the Sahel, it is on fire, and if we allow the fire to come down here, we are in trouble.

”Therefore, we as Nigerians need to come together, cooperate with the troops to see that we checkmate the myriad of insecurity.

”If we don’t, at some point, we will not have a country to live in,” he said.

The COAS added that President Bola Tinubu was committed to ending insurgency, assuring that Nigeria would win the war against the insurgents.

In his remarks, Buni commended Oluyede for personally visiting the two scenes of security breaches.

He condoled with the COAS over gallant personnel who paid the supreme price while serving the state, saying their sacrifices would never be in vein.

The governor called on security agencies to synergise in their operations, saying that synergy was critical to tackling violent crimes.

He encouraged citizens to feel free and support security agents with credible information about the insurgency, while assuring that their identities would be protected. (NAN)(www.nannews.ng)