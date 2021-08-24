Insurgency: CDS commends citizens’ support, allays fear on surrendered insurgents

The Chief Defence Staff (CDS), Gen. Lucky Irabor, has commended the citizens the north-eastern part the country for their genuine support for the military in the ongoing counter-insurgency operations in the zone.

Irabor gave the commendation at the interactive session with retired senior military officers in the North East geo-politica zone on Tuesday in Yola.

The Director, Defence Information, Maj.-Gen. Benjamin Sawyerr, said this in a statement on Tuesday in Abuja.

The CDS also allayed the fears by the public on the ongoing mass surrendering Boko Haram/Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) former fighters to the military.

He, however, urged the people to continue to give more cooperation to the troops, adding that the solutions to the security challenges in the region lay in citizen’s commitment.

On the recent fear and apprehension occasioned by the mass surrendering Boko Haram/ISWAP former members, Irabor reassured residents and Nigerians to trust the relevant agencies that had been tasked with responsibilities planning the rehabilitation repented insurgents.

According to him, the Armed Forces Nigeria (AFN) will deal with the matter for the good the region, as there will be no loose ends.

He urged the military veterans to take full advantage the security parley in evaluating the various military operations.

He also said that the citizen’s patriotic and constructive assessment the general security situation would add value to the ongoing military offensive operations.

The CDS described the attack on Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA) officers’ residential quarters, as more criminal activities associated with the normal banditry action.

He noted that the military had already taken on the matter.

The Chief Defence Civil Military Cooperation, Rear Adm. Fredrick Ogu, explained that the one day security parley included the Chief Defence Intelligence brief on the general security situation in the North East.

Ogu urged the veterans in the army to useful contributions towards securing the North East zone and the country at large.

Earlier, the General Officer Commanding (GOC), 3 Division Nigerian Army (NA), Maj.Gen. Ismaila Ali, commended the Defence Headquarters for the laudable initiative tapping from the wealth experience the retired senior officers.

Ali, who was represented by the Commander 23 Brigade Nigerian Army, Brig.-Gen  Aminu Garba, said the interface with the veterans was tailored to finding workable ideas in surmounting the contemporary security challenges. (NAN

