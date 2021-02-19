Insurgency: Buhari lauds Chad for security back-up

President Muhammadu Buhari has lauded the Republic of Chad for what he calls the effective “security back-up” given to Nigeria in fighting against insurgency.

Mr Femi Adesina, the President’s spokesman in a statement, said Buhari made the commendation when he received in audience Mr Ahmat Oumar Ahmat, a Special Envoy of President Idriss Deby Itno, at the State House, Abuja, on Friday.

The Nigerian leader said the need for security collaboration with neighbours was why his first trips on assuming office in 2015 were to Nigeria’s immediate neighbours.