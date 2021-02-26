Insurgency: Army constructs borehole for Borno community

The 195 Taskforce Battalion engaged in the fight against insurgents in Borno has constructed a mechanised borehole for residents of Zinnari-Madinatu community in Jere Local Government Area, to address the problem of water supply in the area. Presenting the facility to the community on Friday, the Acting General Officer (GOC) 7 Division, Maiduguri, Maj. Gen. Abdul Khalifa, said the gesture, which is in line with enhancing military-civilian relation, would help in reducing the hardship the community was facing in accessing portable water.

Represented by Lt.-Col. Andrew Wuyep, Commander of the 195 Battalion, Khalifa said the gesture would be extended to other communities in need. “The borehole will also help reduce health issues associated with drinking unclean water, and also save time and resources involved in searching for water in communities.

“At the same time, it will provide a favourable platform to sensitise the people on the need to be security conscious and responsive in reporting to the security agencies any suspected movement or strange activity that would breach peace,” Khalifa said. The GOC encouraged the residents to utilise the facility for maximum benefit. Speaking on behalf of the community, a resident, Malam Zannah Mustapha, commended the army for the gesture which be said would impact positively on the community.

Mustapha urged other organisations to emulate the military in transforming such neglected communities. (NAN)