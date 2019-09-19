Insurgency: Army calls for closer collaboration with Borno LGs

#TrackNigeria: The Nigerian Army on Thursday called for closer collaboration with local government council’s in Borno, to rout out remnants of the insurgents in the state.

Maj.-Gen. Olusegun Adeniyi, the Theatre Commander, Operation Lafiya Dole, made the call at the Inter Agency Security meeting with the 27 councils’ chairmen in Maiduguri.

Adeniyi disclosed that the meeting was to deliberate on security situation and fashion out ways to enhance synergy between the security agencies and councils in the state.

He dismissed reports insinuating that the insurgents planned attacks to disrupt education in Maiduguri metropolis, adding: “The state is in safe hands, the attempt to disrupt the educational calendar is not going to succeed.

”The Nigerian Army is working to disrupt any attempt by the insurgents in Adamawa, Borno and Yobe,” he said.

Adeniyi called on the council’s officials to cooperate and share intelligence with military and other security agencies on suspicious movements and activities in their localities.

He also called on the insurgents to surrender for reintegration into the society.

The commander reiterated the commitment of the military to end insurgency and restore peace to the region.

Mr Muhammad Aliyu, the Borno State Commissioner of Police, said the command would continue to work closely with military and other security agencies to protect lives and properties in the state.

Also, Mr Sugun Ma-Mele, the Commissioner for Local Government, said that the state government directed the councils to cooperate and support military operations in their respective areas.

Mele reiterated the state government’s commitment to support the military to end insurgency and restore peace in the state.

The meeting was attended by military commanders, heads of security and para military organisations and local government council’s officials. (NAN)