Insurance: NSCDC records 424 claims, 121 backlogs, disburses N1.3bn to beneficiaries

By Kelechi Ogunleye

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) says it recorded 424 benefit claims, 121 backlogs and disbursed more than N1.3 billion to 303 injured and deceased personnel from 2021 till date.

This is contained in an NSCDC Insurance Payment Statistics record made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) by the corps’ Public Relations Director, Olusola Odumosu, on Monday in Abuja.

A breakdown of the sum paid indicated that more than N35 million was paid to personnel with various degree of injuries, N260 million as backlog while more than N78 million had been paid as burial benefits to the next of kin of deceased personnel.

The report further indicated that the disbursements were made under the staff welfare and Group Personal Accident (GPA) policy of the corps.

Odumosu said that the NSCDC Commandant General (CG), Ahmed Audi, in his commitment to repositioning the corps and making it a world class security outfit, had been working tirelessly to ensure that all outstanding benefits were duly paid to beneficiaries.

He said that this was to serve as morale booster to others.

“The CG has ensured that injured personnel get their deserved compensations as the insurance benefits are paid on the basis of first come first served, subject to proper documentation.

“NSCDC will continue to do its best to protect the nation’s critical national assets and infrastructures against vandals and ensure that the good citizens of Nigeria enjoy the dividends of democracy,” he said. (NAN)

